Primas Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $7.37 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00397647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

