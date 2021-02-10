Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 852.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

