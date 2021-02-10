Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,234 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

