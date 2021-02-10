Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,851 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,851 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 382.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

