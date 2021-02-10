Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Trading Down 0.7%

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 69,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 140,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.62% of Prime Impact Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

Prime Impact Acquisition I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

