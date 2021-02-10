Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 367,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 655,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,599. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.