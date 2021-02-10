Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 3,468 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 126,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $217.24.

