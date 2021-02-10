Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4,035.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

CAT traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.47. 106,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,502. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

