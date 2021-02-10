Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. 64,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,174. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

