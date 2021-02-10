Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $16.61 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

