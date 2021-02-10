Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 126,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 105,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. 10,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $56.12.

