Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $48.94 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.78. The stock had a trading volume of 137,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $392.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

