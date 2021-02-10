Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $52.21 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 201,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 99,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Bank of America by 2,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,056,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

