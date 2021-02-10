Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $95.19 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,087.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,829.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,667.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.