Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. 72,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,232. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

