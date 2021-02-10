Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $21,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $2,086,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in eBay by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 44,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in eBay by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.