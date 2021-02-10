Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.39. 28,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

