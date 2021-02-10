Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,076 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $252.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

