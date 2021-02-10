Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 11,806 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $44,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $10,147,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.56. 18,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.17. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $318.27. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

