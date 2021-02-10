Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 530 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,391,473 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $36.30 on Wednesday, reaching $813.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,449,943. The company has a market capitalization of $770.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $793.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

