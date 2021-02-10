Private Management Group Inc. Buys 123,517 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,517 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.62% of Iteris worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Iteris by 479.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iteris by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of ITI opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $254.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

