Private Management Group Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,388 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.93% of NN worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NN by 10.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,826,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 372,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NN by 48.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,778,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 582,469 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NN by 34.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,538,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 395,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NN by 22.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in NN during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

