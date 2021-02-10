Private Management Group Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,042 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of PBF Energy worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 66,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 72,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

