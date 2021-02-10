Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Dorian LPG worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 406,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 355,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 193,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $693.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.