Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 869,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 514,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $104,212.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $416,540.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,033 shares of company stock worth $1,015,541. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $996.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.94.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

