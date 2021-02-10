Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,654 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Resolute Forest Products worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 160,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of RFP opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $712.84 million, a PE ratio of -123.29 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RFP shares. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,993 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $50,001.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.