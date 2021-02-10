Private Management Group Inc. Sells 10,612 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 466.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2,877.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 881,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,350,000 after acquiring an additional 694,767 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 315.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 669,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 507,931 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of KIM opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

