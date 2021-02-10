Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) (LON:PHD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.33

Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) (LON:PHD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and traded as high as $51.00. Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 122,700 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.58. The firm has a market cap of £48.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61.

In other Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) news, insider Nick Brown purchased 67,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £29,662.60 ($38,754.38).

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

