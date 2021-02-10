ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 105,270 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.09.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN.TO) alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.