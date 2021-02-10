ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Trading 19.3% Higher

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 276,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 229,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a market cap of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.93.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

