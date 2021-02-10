ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Down 0.4%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.73. 4,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

