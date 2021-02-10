ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.83. 27,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 6,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYY. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,632,000.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

