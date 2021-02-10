ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.07

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 66001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SH. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

