ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,670,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 144,676 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 90,241 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,011.6% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 572,312 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.