ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

REGL opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

