ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.18

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.18 and traded as high as $53.30. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 806,756 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.