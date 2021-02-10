ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Shares Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD)’s share price were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.90 and last traded at $129.93. Approximately 4,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

