ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.18

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 39528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

