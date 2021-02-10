ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 223,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 328,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.29% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

