ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) Trading Up 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 9,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 12,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

About ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD)

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

