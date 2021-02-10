Prosper (PROS) Hits Market Cap of $10.00 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Prosper has a market cap of $10.00 million and $3.19 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Prosper token can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00004951 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00282779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00128482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00087011 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

Prosper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

