Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.75. 2,507,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 497,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

