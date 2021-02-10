Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.42 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $23.42 million and $2.56 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.34 or 0.01159830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.12 or 0.05620729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,985,807,867 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

