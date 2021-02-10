Provident Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 17th (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Provident Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:PAQCU opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Provident Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

