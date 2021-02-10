Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $9.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.30 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

