Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.60

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $244.60 and traded as high as $288.60. Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) shares last traded at $281.40, with a volume of 388,522 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 286.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.60. The company has a market capitalization of £722.81 million and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04.

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

