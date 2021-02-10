Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. 88,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,102. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

