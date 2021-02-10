PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading Up 1.1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 47,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 68,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.