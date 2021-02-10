Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Shares Up 1.6%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital lowered shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

