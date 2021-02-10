Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.73

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 35256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,596,485 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Pure Storage by 651.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

